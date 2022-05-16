Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,075 shares of company stock worth $1,250,306 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $161.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

