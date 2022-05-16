Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 617,300 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the April 15th total of 397,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
NYSE ETV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.92. 11,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,207. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $16.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
