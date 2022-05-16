Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEAGet Rating) will announce $75.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.89 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $68.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $308.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.32 million to $313.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $338.14 million, with estimates ranging from $330.98 million to $349.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. 39,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.51. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $23.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.87%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,968 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,453,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,548,000 after acquiring an additional 614,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

