E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.68) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.63) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.79) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.32) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.16) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.29 ($12.94).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.89 ($10.41) on Thursday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.05) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($11.37). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.18.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

