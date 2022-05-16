Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 13th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 80.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

NYSE DX traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $595.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

