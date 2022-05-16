Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $47.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.39, but opened at $34.33. Dynatrace shares last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 7,871 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dynatrace Company Profile (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

