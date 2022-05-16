Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.36 Million

Brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) to report $31.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.66 million and the lowest is $31.07 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $33.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $127.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.78 million to $128.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $130.10 million, with estimates ranging from $129.64 million to $130.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. 107,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.