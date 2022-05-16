DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives $57.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:DTM traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $54.76. 10,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,060. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

