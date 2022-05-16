DragonVein Trading 73.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $216,069.43 and $1,887.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 73.5% lower against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,636.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.77 or 0.00677448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00180400 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00016000 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

