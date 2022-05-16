DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.03) and the highest is ($0.67). DraftKings posted earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%.

Several analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

DKNG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.48. 27,881,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,813,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $6,706,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,007.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,258,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 7,654.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,410,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,655 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

