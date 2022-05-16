DPRating 1-Day Volume Tops $19,545.00 (RATING)

DPRating (RATING) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a market cap of $320,476.90 and $19,545.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DPRating

RATING is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

