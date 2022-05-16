Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,677. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

