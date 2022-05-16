Dogey-Inu (DINU) Price Tops $0.0000

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogey-Inu has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. Dogey-Inu has a market cap of $1.48 million and $16.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.97 or 0.00525670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00035852 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,297.06 or 1.79623516 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Coin Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 955,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 434,393,862,257,272 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Dogey-Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using U.S. dollars.

