Dogelon Mars (ELON) Trading Down 25.4% Over Last Week

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogelon Mars coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market capitalization of $284.29 million and approximately $11.73 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00506673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00037141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,894.75 or 1.77103997 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Dogelon Mars Coin Profile

Dogelon Mars Coin Trading

