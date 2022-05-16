DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Down 6.4%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $19.44. 18,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,466,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,112,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DLocal by 427.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,376,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DLocal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

