Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) PT Raised to $185.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 42.85% from the company’s current price.

DDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

NYSE DDS opened at $323.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $107.52 and a 52 week high of $416.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $7.81. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after purchasing an additional 178,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 61,322 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s (Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.