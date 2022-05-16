Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Reaches Market Cap of $502,648.91

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 78.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $502,648.91 and $18.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00565966 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

