Dianne M. Parrotte Acquires 3,000 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.06. 9,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,767. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.72. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $115,893,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,175 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

