DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Price Tops $0.0148

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $182,457.55 and approximately $4,409.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00516045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,896.80 or 1.72824015 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004705 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

