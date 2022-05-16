Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.41

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.41 and last traded at $70.75, with a volume of 60901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,273 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after acquiring an additional 47,025 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $526,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.