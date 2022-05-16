Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 882.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,959 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,054 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $5,359,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 144,105 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.25. 357,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,048,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.05%.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,880 shares of company stock worth $11,779,273. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.