Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 213,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,805,721 shares.The stock last traded at $1.97 and had previously closed at $1.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a market cap of $612.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 173.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 128,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 498.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

