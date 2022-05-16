Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Raised by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.93.

Shares of DE traded up $7.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $374.45. 1,893,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,085. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.13. The company has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

