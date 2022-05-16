DAOventures (DVD) Price Reaches $0.0230 on Top Exchanges

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a total market cap of $211,410.20 and approximately $918.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001371 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001813 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

