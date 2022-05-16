DAO Maker (DAO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.25 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $138.55 million and $2.25 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00006522 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,892,902 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

