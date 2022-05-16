Dakota Wealth Management Sells 8,050 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 306,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 85.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RMT opened at $9.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

