Dakota Wealth Management Sells 15,650 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.5% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,846,474. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.92.

MRNA stock opened at $137.48 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

