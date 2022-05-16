Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PHP Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

PHP Ventures Acquisition ( NASDAQ:PPHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have signification business operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHP Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.