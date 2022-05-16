Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after buying an additional 605,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after buying an additional 1,079,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,116,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,586,000 after purchasing an additional 701,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,009,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,047,000 after purchasing an additional 80,812 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock opened at $77.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.