Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000.

FTEC stock opened at $103.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.10. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $138.08.

