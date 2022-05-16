Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $102.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.20. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

