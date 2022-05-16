Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 15,400 Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000.

Get Sizzle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SZZLU stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a target business in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SZZLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sizzle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sizzle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.