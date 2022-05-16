Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 15,400 Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000.
Shares of SZZLU stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a target business in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sizzle Acquisition (SZZLU)
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SZZLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sizzle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sizzle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.