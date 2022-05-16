Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $6.55

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.92. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 7,593 shares trading hands.

DADA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $317.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.39 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 48.15% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

