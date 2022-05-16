CyberMiles Trading Down 33% Over Last 7 Days (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 33% lower against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $71,792.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,776.71 or 0.99831971 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00226250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016467 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00016964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00038225 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000983 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

