CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

CVB Financial stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $24.37.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.39%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,164,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,229,000 after acquiring an additional 99,516 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,648,000 after acquiring an additional 226,536 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 60,134 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

