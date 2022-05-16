CUTcoin (CUT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50.00

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $50.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00111106 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00022417 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.09 or 0.00305167 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 164,140,457 coins and its circulating supply is 160,140,457 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

