Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,640 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CQS US LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 624,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,581,709. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

