Cumberland Partners Ltd Trims Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 4.1% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $58,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAM. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.10.

BAM traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.09. 217,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,917. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

