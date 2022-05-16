Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 19,172 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,172 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

