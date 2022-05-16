Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,822 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,907 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,324,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,933,000 after purchasing an additional 361,628 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,460 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cameco by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.79. 555,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,413,486. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.