Cumberland Partners Ltd Raises Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 96,825 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 2.1% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned 0.06% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $29,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after buying an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,635 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,255,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,519,000 after acquiring an additional 240,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,890. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average is $74.54. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

