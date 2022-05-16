Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 9,525 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.17. The stock had a trading volume of 66,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,729. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $138.69 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.47.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.