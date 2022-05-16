Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 30,300 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,671,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 202,647 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,780,000 after acquiring an additional 83,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Shares of NTR traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.18. 260,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,575. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

