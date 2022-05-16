Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $17.36 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,537 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.2% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,447 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,455,000 after purchasing an additional 320,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.92. The company had a trading volume of 115,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.50 and a 200-day moving average of $197.04. The firm has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.