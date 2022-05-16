Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 4,764 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,830,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

CNQ traded up $2.05 on Monday, reaching $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 278,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,469. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

