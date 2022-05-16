Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 2,075 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,629,000 after purchasing an additional 399,341 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.7% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $80.24. 279,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,028,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

