Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

TSM traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.76. The stock had a trading volume of 167,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,639,456. The firm has a market cap of $470.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $85.39 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

