Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Up 52.5% in April

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the April 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CULP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Culp has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Culp will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Culp in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

