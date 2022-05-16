CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.67

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 67308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CUB shares. Raymond James cut CubicFarm Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.30 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.19 million and a PE ratio of -4.42.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

