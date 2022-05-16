Csenge Advisory Group Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Southern by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 59,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Southern by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 289,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,200. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,516 shares of company stock valued at $24,720,479. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

